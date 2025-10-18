Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Blood Orange Covers The Smiths’ “How Soon Is Now?” In LA

9:47 AM EDT on October 18, 2025

Dev Hynes is currently on tour bringing his beautiful new Blood Orange album Essex Honey to audiences. On Thursday (Oct. 16), he performed the Smiths' classic "How Soon Is Now?" on an electric cello in Los Angeles.

He played the unorthodox cover solo at the Shrine Auditorium, along with plenty of tracks from Essex Honey, which he did with a full band. Earlier this week he teamed up with the rising Norwegian musician Sassy 009 for the dreamy track “Tell Me.” Many musicians have covered the 1985 outsider hit, but it's not even the Smiths' best song (that would be "There Is A Light That Never Goes Out," according to our extremely correct list). Watch footage of Blood Orange's Smiths cover below.

@lilypadilla.c Blood orange covering the smiths is actually my wildest fantasy wtf #bloodorange #devhynes ♬ original sound - lilith

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Slipknot No Longer Suing Slipknot.com

January 23, 2026
News

Robbie Williams Breaks Beatles Chart Record By Waiting Out Taylor Swift Album Rollout

January 23, 2026
News

Death Cab For Cutie Return To Indie Roots After 21 Years On Atlantic

January 23, 2026
News

Watch Franz Ferdinand Cover Amyl And The Sniffers For Like A Version

January 23, 2026
News

Raye Announces New Album This Music May Contain Hope, Debuts Songs At Tour Opener

January 23, 2026
News

Steven Drozd Explains Contentious Split With The Flaming Lips After 33 Years

January 23, 2026