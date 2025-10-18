Blood Orange Covers The Smiths’ “How Soon Is Now?” In LA

Dev Hynes is currently on tour bringing his beautiful new Blood Orange album Essex Honey to audiences. On Thursday (Oct. 16), he performed the Smiths' classic "How Soon Is Now?" on an electric cello in Los Angeles.

He played the unorthodox cover solo at the Shrine Auditorium, along with plenty of tracks from Essex Honey, which he did with a full band. Earlier this week he teamed up with the rising Norwegian musician Sassy 009 for the dreamy track “Tell Me.” Many musicians have covered the 1985 outsider hit, but it's not even the Smiths' best song (that would be "There Is A Light That Never Goes Out," according to our extremely correct list). Watch footage of Blood Orange's Smiths cover below.