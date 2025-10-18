Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Slipknot Sue Slipknot.com Domain Squatter After 24 Years

11:03 AM EDT on October 18, 2025

Dean Karr

A cybersquatter has been occupying slipknot.com for over two decades, allegedly using the URL to advertise counterfeit merchandise for the metal band. Slipknot are only now suing for the domain name.

Slipknot filed a federal lawsuit on Wednesday (Oct. 15) that says slipknot.com has been taken by an anonymous host since 2001. Consequentially, Slipknot's own website is slipknot1.com. Slipknot are bringing claims under the Anti-Cybersquatting Consumer Protection Act, a 1999 federal statute that allows individuals to reclaim domain names through litigation. They’re seeking ownership of slipknot.com as well as unspecified financial damages due to alleged trademark infringement and unfair competition.

According to Internet Archive pages, in 1998 slipknot.com was registered to the Gaithersburg, MD web development company Slipknot Communications. By 2001 it was a link depository run by RealTimeInternet, Inc. Due to Wayback Machine limitations it’s unclear when the site began redirecting visitors to find “concert tickets” and “slipknot merchandise,” but you can see that now at slipknot.com (though the hosted links are not currently active). However the band’s claim that the alleged squatter was infringing on anything in 2001 is dubious; in addition to being a generic word, SlipKnot was a mid-‘90s Windows-based web browser, which is possibly why a web developer bought slipknot.com before the band came on the scene.

Like the alleged cyber-squatter, Slipknot were once intentionally anonymous.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Slipknot No Longer Suing Slipknot.com

January 23, 2026
News

Robbie Williams Breaks Beatles Chart Record By Waiting Out Taylor Swift Album Rollout

January 23, 2026
News

Death Cab For Cutie Return To Indie Roots After 21 Years On Atlantic

January 23, 2026
News

Watch Franz Ferdinand Cover Amyl And The Sniffers For Like A Version

January 23, 2026
News

Raye Announces New Album This Music May Contain Hope, Debuts Songs At Tour Opener

January 23, 2026
News

Steven Drozd Explains Contentious Split With The Flaming Lips After 33 Years

January 23, 2026