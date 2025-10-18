Haircut 100 Detail First New Album In 42 Years

Last year, Haircut 100 announced their first album since 1984's Paint And Paint. The British new wavers released "The Unloving Plum,” and now they're finally divulging details about the record, which is titled Boxing The Compass, and sharing another single called "Dynamite."

Boxing The Compass arrives in March, and it's the band's first record with Nick Heyward since their 1982 debut Pelican West. The group worked with Sean Read (Dexys) at Famous Times studio in East London. About it, Heyward explains, “Boxing The Compass is the traditional way of finding out where you are on land or sea using the compass rose. We’re arriving back at the port we left 43 years ago with a log of songs from our personal travels. Wherever I’ve been in the world, I’ve always been Nick Heyward of Haircut One Hundred and we’re all ready to set sail again for more adventures on the high seas.”

He adds, “‘Dynamite' is about the day and the night and meeting via satellite. Whether it’s your soul mate, long lost family members, future friends, or your people. It’s about communication and how explosive it can be. It really is dynamite.”

Check out "Dynamite" below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Vanishing Point"

02 "The Unloving Plum"

03 "That’s A Start"

04 "Dynamite"

05 "Come Back To Me"

06 "Someone"

07 "A Wonderful Life"

08 "Soul Bird"

09 "Raincloud"

10 "Sunshine"

Boxing The Compass is out 3/20/26 via Map Of England. Pre-order it here.