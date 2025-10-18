Shirley Manson’s Old Band Angelfish Announce Reunion Show To Benefit Palestinian Children

Before Shirley Manson became the famous leader of Garbage, she was playing in a band called Angelfish. Now, that group is reuniting for their first show in a decade and all proceeds go to humanitarian aid charities for Palestinian children.

The show will transpire at Edinburgh's Liquid Room on Jan. 30. On Instagram, Manson wrote:

Yesterday I saw a horrifying photograph of a 11 year old Palestinian schoolboy, bleeding out from his groin where he had been shot by a so called soldier during a so called ceasefire. His name was Muhammad al-Hallaq. He had been playing soccer with his friends in a village schoolyard south of Hebron in the occupied West Bank. So called “soldiers” trained to “fight” opened fire on Muhammad and his friends because the kids had allegedly hurled some rocks. Adult soldiers with full impunity . Opening fire on children. Deliberately targeting AN ELEVEN YEAR OLD child in the groin. Fucking evil. Free Palestine.

Manson also recently spoke up against music industry economics. This gig will be Angelfish’s third since they broke up in 1995. The story behind that: Angelfish’s video for “Suffocate Me” famously aired only once on MTV, during the Sept. 12, 1993 episode of 120 Minutes at nearly 2 a.m. Steve Marker saw it and the following year invited Angelfish singer Shirley Manson to audition for his new band Garbage. Angelfish called it quits after completing a tour opening for Live. (Manson was also a member of Goodbye Mr Mackenzie, which continued without her.)

