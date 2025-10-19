Skip to Content
Ethel Cain Shares Statement After Abruptly Ending Paris Show

12:25 PM EDT on October 19, 2025

INDIO, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 15: Ethel Cain performs onstage at the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 15, 2023 in Indio, California.

|Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Coachella

Ethel Cain is currently on tour supporting her August album Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You. Last night in Paris, however, she stopped her show early after breaking down into tears during album single "Nettles."

Cain got through three full songs -- "Willoughby's Theme," "Janie," and "Fuck Me Eyes" -- during her show at L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix. She got about halfway through "Nettles" before walking off stage (the band completed the song as an instrumental). After about 20 minutes, the venue made an announcement that the concert wouldn't be able to resume, though they didn't explain why. Later, Cain posted on her Instagram story:

hi paris. my apologies for the show last night. i've been having a bit of a time lately and sometimes it unpredictably bleeds over onto the stage. i'm sorry i wasn't able to finish the set but i'm looking forward to tonight's show and i can't wait to see all of you. to everyone who attended last night, i apologize again for the disappointment and the planning that i'm sure went into you attending. it means a lot to me that you came and i'm sorry i let you down. please contact your point of sale for full refunds.

Cain has another show scheduled for the same venue tonight, which as of now appears to be going on as scheduled. See clips of last night below.

@samnotsam_

i hope she’s okay… we all have shown our support and cheered ! WE LOVE YOU!!!!! #ethelcain #paris

♬ original sound - sam

Hayden leaves stage crying after 3 songs in Paris Oct 18, show canceled
byu/littlebabytinybison inEthelcain

