Ethel Cain Shares Statement After Abruptly Ending Paris Show

Ethel Cain is currently on tour supporting her August album Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You. Last night in Paris, however, she stopped her show early after breaking down into tears during album single "Nettles."

Cain got through three full songs -- "Willoughby's Theme," "Janie," and "Fuck Me Eyes" -- during her show at L'Olympia Bruno Coquatrix. She got about halfway through "Nettles" before walking off stage (the band completed the song as an instrumental). After about 20 minutes, the venue made an announcement that the concert wouldn't be able to resume, though they didn't explain why. Later, Cain posted on her Instagram story:

hi paris. my apologies for the show last night. i've been having a bit of a time lately and sometimes it unpredictably bleeds over onto the stage. i'm sorry i wasn't able to finish the set but i'm looking forward to tonight's show and i can't wait to see all of you. to everyone who attended last night, i apologize again for the disappointment and the planning that i'm sure went into you attending. it means a lot to me that you came and i'm sorry i let you down. please contact your point of sale for full refunds.

Cain has another show scheduled for the same venue tonight, which as of now appears to be going on as scheduled. See clips of last night below.