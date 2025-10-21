Album Of The Week: Rafael Toral Traveling Light

Drag City

2025

Traveling Light is beautiful on so many levels. Without any context, Rafael Toral's new music is a gorgeous thrill: soothing, illuminating, aglow with feeling. Out this week on Drag City, the album presents a transcendent listening experience, the kind that might leave you dumbfounded and revitalized regardless of how much background you're bringing to the album. Yet there are layers of history that might deepen your appreciation for what the Portuguese musician is doing here.

Much of that history is Toral's own. He sealed his reputation as an experimental music icon with a run of albums from 1994 to 2001 that combined droning guitars with electronics in spectacular new ways. Works like Sound Mind Sound Body, Wave Field, and Aeriola Frequency pulled influence from many heady corners of the music world — ambient, shoegaze, post-rock, free jazz — and blurred them into a breathtaking mirage. He was a peer and collaborator for electro-acoustic innovators like Kevin Drumm, Jim O'Rourke, and Christian Fennesz, whose vigorously canonized Endless Summer owes something to Toral's innovations.

After 2001's spellbinding Violence Of Discovery And Calm Of Acceptance, Toral put down his guitar and began making music with bespoke electronic instruments. According to his own demarcation, the so-called Space Program lasted from 2004-2017, yielding a galaxy of minimal experiments on the bleeding edge. The best of these recordings, by Toral's estimation, are gathered on the 2020 compilation Open Space; it's a handy primer, even if the concept of a greatest hits album for music this abstract is mildly humorous. He explored these concepts in a more straightforwardly jazz context with the Space Quartet on albums like the bustling, screaming Under The Sun, which is more my speed than a lot of the music from the Space Program proper.

Since 2017, Toral has embarked on a third era, a return to his ambient roots, seasoned by his years exploring space, so to speak. This current phase led him to revisit the guitar on works like last year's Spectral Evolution, which out-music authority Christopher R. Weingarten hailed as the best experimental album of 2024 on this very website. Spectral Evolution was the kind of album old-school Toral devotees had been dreaming of for decades, a single track of shapeless flickering harmony that merged stretched-out jazz chords and the whirr of his devices into 47 awe-inspiring minutes.

In a startling twist with stunning results, Toral's new Traveling Light applies the Spectral Evolution aesthetic to a series of jazz standards from the 1930s and '40s. This is the other kind of history folded into the album: Songs that already felt like a dream when performed by the likes of Billie Holiday and Chet Baker are here transmuted into the sound of pure radiant energy — spectral sighs spilling out into infinity, heavy with emotion despite their apparent lack of physical form. If you're familiar with the material, Toral's treatment might trigger a profound emotional response akin to excavating memories from the recesses of consciousness. If you don't know songs like "My Funny Valentine" and "God Bless The Child" — though you've surely caught glimpses of them in the ether — Traveling Light might still leave you gasping in amazement, so potent is this combination of composition and arrangement.

Those bringing an indie and alternative rock background to this music, as I am, will find parallels to latch onto. Brian Eno and My Bloody Valentine loom large, as ever. There are moments that connect the dots between Toral's turn-of-the-millennium heyday and the brand-name critical darlings that were tapped into the experimental underground at the time; "Easy Living" conjures the same wistfulness I get from the Flaming Lips' Soft Bulletin instrumental "Sleeping On The Roof," while Toral's take on "Body And Soul" reminds me of what Radiohead were going for with their own elementary guitar drone offering "Treefingers." There are decades of sonic backstory to draw on beyond such dorm-room basics, from downcast noir film soundtracks to spiritual jazz classics. But with music this exquisite, how much you know matters far less than how intensely you feel.

<a href="https://rafaeltoral.bandcamp.com/album/traveling-light">Traveling Light by Rafael Toral</a>

Traveling Light is out 10/24 on Drag City.

Other albums of note out this week:

