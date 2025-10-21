Harmony – “Apple Pie”

After releasing the bombastic album Gossip last year, Harmony's been pivoting back to the emotional indie-pop of her Girlpool days. "Apple Pie" is the newest taste, and it's beautiful.

"'Apple Pie’ is about the price of having boundaries and how self-protection can make us find ourselves alone,” the LA artist says. The lyrics are a real gut-punch: "She looks really pretty/ Yeah I heard she's really nice/ I know that you'll fuck her over your entire life." It follows "Where Strangers Go" and "Anything," both of which traded dazzling synths for wistful guitars as well. Watch the Amalia Irons-directed music video for "Apple Pie" below.