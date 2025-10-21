Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Harmony – “Apple Pie”

8:46 AM EDT on October 21, 2025

After releasing the bombastic album Gossip last year, Harmony's been pivoting back to the emotional indie-pop of her Girlpool days. "Apple Pie" is the newest taste, and it's beautiful.

"'Apple Pie’ is about the price of having boundaries and how self-protection can make us find ourselves alone,” the LA artist says. The lyrics are a real gut-punch: "She looks really pretty/ Yeah I heard she's really nice/ I know that you'll fuck her over your entire life." It follows "Where Strangers Go" and "Anything," both of which traded dazzling synths for wistful guitars as well. Watch the Amalia Irons-directed music video for "Apple Pie" below.

Olivia Holmes

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

The Alchemist – “Lord Protect Me” (Feat. Roc Marciano)

January 26, 2026
New Music

Bory – “Living Proof”

January 26, 2026
New Music

Guv – “Blue Jade”

January 26, 2026
New Music

King Tuff Announces New Album MOO: Hear “Twisted On A Train”

January 26, 2026
New Music

Stream Emily Robb’s Soundtrack For The Space Between Attack And Decay

January 23, 2026
New Music

PawPaw Rod – “The Get Back”

January 23, 2026