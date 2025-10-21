Sleaford Mods Announce New Album The Demise Of Planet X: Hear “The Good Life” (Feat. Gwendoline Christie & Big Special)

New Sleaford Mods is upon us. Andrew Fearn and Jason Williamson have announced their new album The Demise Of Planet X, which is out in January and features collaborations from Aldous Harding, grime emcee Snowy, Life Without Buildings' Sue Tompkins (!!!), and more. Gwendoline Christie and Big Special appear on the lead single out today, called "The Good Life."

Williamson explains of the new album in a press release: