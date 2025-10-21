Sleaford Mods Announce New Album The Demise Of Planet X: Hear “The Good Life” (Feat. Gwendoline Christie & Big Special)

New Sleaford Mods is upon us. Andrew Fearn and Jason Williamson have announced their new album The Demise Of Planet X, which is out in January and features collaborations from Aldous Harding, grime emcee Snowy, Life Without Buildings' Sue Tompkins (!!!), and more. Gwendoline Christie and Big Special appear on the lead single out today, called "The Good Life."
Williamson explains of the new album in a press release:
The Demise Of Planet X represents a life lived under immense uncertainty, shaped by mass trauma. When we wrote the last album, it was about stagnation, a country that felt like a lifeless corpse. Three years later, that corpse has been split open by war, genocide, and the lingering psychological fallout of COVID whilst social media has mutated into a grotesque, twisted form of digital engineering. It feels like we’re living among the ruins. A multi-layered abomination etched into our collective psyche... I don't want to pat myself on the back while the rest of the world falls to shit, but we’re really happy with
The Demise Of Planet X. The music and ideas are fresh and it's in your face, but it pays to put your glasses on to look at the ingredients.
Over Fearn's lowkey, uptempo beat, "The Good Life" sees Williamson reckon with some of his own conflicting thoughts about being a musician while also being well-aware of how much corruption lies in the industry. Watch Ben Wheatley's video for "The Good Life" and see the full The Demise Of Planet X tracklist below.
TRACKLIST:
01 "The Good Life” (Feat. Gwendoline Christie & Big Special)
02 "Double Diamond"
03 "Elitest G.O.A.T.” (Feat. Aldous Harding)
04 "Megaton"
05 "No Touch” (Feat. Sue Tompkins)
06 "Bad Santa"
07 "The Demise Of Planet X"
08 "Don Draper"
09 "Gina Was"
10 "Shoving The Images"
11 "Flood The Zone” (Feat. Liam Bailey)
12 "Kill List” (Feat. Snowy)
13 "The Unwrap"
The Demise Of Planet X is out 1/16 via Rough Trade.