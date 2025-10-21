Onyon Announce New Album Pale Horses: Hear “Molasses” & “Stereometrie”

The post-punk-ish Leipzig garage rockers Onyon put out their last album, 2023's Last Days On Earth, on Chicago's revered Trouble In Mind label. Now that Trouble In Mind has ceased operations, they'll release their forthcoming Pale Horses through the Swish Swash and Mangel labels.

Onyon announced the new LP today, and they've thus far shared two advance tracks. "Molasses" matches a rumbling rock 'n' roll beat with harmonica and a droning lead vocal, while "Stereometrie" adopts more of a post-punk affect, throwing keyboards over top of a tense chord progression. Both tracks are very much worth hearing, so do that below.

<a href="https://onyon.bandcamp.com/album/pale-horses">Pale Horses by ONYON</a>

TRACKLIST:

01 "Moony Cat"

02 "Molasses"

03 "Schiefe Bahn"

04 "Whiffs Of Smoke"

05 "The Figurine"

06 "The Demon"

07 "Stereometrie"

08 "Triple Moon Ride"

09 "Secret Of The Ooze"

10 "Pferdchen, bis bald!"

Pale Horses is out 11/11 on Swish Swash Records/Mangel Records. Pre-order it here. I'm eager to hear "Secret Of The Ooze"!