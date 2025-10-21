Sick New World Announces 2026 Festival Lineups In Vegas And Fort Worth

For the past few years, the Las Vegas festival Sick New World has focused on nü-metal nostalgia, as well as associated stuff like goth, industrial, hardcore, and regular ol' metal. Earlier this year, Metallica and Linkin Park were supposed to headline Sick New World, but that festival was canceled just a few weeks after the lineup was announced, with the organizers blaming "unforeseen circumstances." Next year, however, Sick New World will return with two different festivals -- one in Las Vegas, one in Forth Worth.

The Vegas version of Sick New World comes to the Last Vegas Festival Grounds on April 25, and it's got a huge lineup for a one-day festival. System Of A Down and Korn are the headliners, and the lineup includes tons more big names, including Bring Me The Horizon, Evanescence, Knocked Loose, Cypress Hill, Mastodon, Acid Bath, Filter, Ministry, AFI, She Wants Revenge, KMFDM, Coal Chamber, Poison The Well, Terror, Clutch, Melvins, Sunami, Scowl, HEALTH, Speed, Superheaven, Failure, Kittie, Orgy, Lords Of Acid, Corrosion Of Conformity, Norma Jean, Pain Of Truth, and End It. How do you feel about a festival lineup with both Marilyn Manson and Danny Elfman? Because that's what's happening here.

A different version of Sick New World is coming to Fort Worth's Texas Motor Speedway 10/24. For that one, System Of A Down will share headliner duties with Deftones and Slayer. The bill includes many of the same acts as the Vegas festival, and Marilyn Manson is still on board, but there are some significant differences. For that one, the lineup includes Evanescence, the Prodigy, Knocked Loose, Mastodon, Power Trip, Ministry, AFI, Poison The Well, Clutch, She Wants Revenge, Terror, Sunami, Scowl, KMFDM, Deafheaven, Speed, Kittie, Filter, Norma Jean, Failure, Pain Of Truth, and Haywire. There might be some more notable names in there, but I don't recognize all those band logos.