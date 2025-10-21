Mariah Carey To Be Honored At MusiCares’ 2026 Person Of The Year Concert

Each year on Grammy weekend, the Recording Academy's philanthropic arm, MusiCares, throws its Person Of The Year gala. This year's honoree will be Mariah Carey, the organization announced today.

The 35th annual Person Of The Year benefit gala will be held at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday, Jan. 30, two nights before the Grammy Awards ceremony at Crypto.com Arena. Carey is being honored for efforts including Hurricane Katrina and COVID-19 relief and Camp Mariah, her partnership with the Fresh Air Fund that supports underserved youth.

Theresa Wolters, Executive Director of MusiCares, shared this statement:

Mariah Carey’s influence extends far beyond her remarkable artistry. She has used her platform consistently to provide tangible support to communities, whether through disaster relief, youth empowerment, or programs that help those facing barriers to opportunity. Her work exemplifies the values at the heart of MusiCares: creating systems of care that lift people up and ensure music professionals and communities can thrive. Honoring her as Person of the Year celebrates both her incredible musical legacy and her dedication to making a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

Harvey Mason Jr., CEO of the Recording Academy and MusiCares, added these words:

We are honored to recognize Mariah Carey as this year’s MusiCares Person of the Year, a true creative force and once-in-a-generation talent. Her artistry and her voice have helped shape the sound of our times. We look forward to celebrating her remarkable career on this very special night.

An array of fellow stars will be on hand to honor Carey at the gala. This year MusiCares honored the Grateful Dead, which involved tributes from Stereogum favorites like the War On Drugs, Vampire Weekend, and My Morning Jacket.