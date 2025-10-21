Samia Needs To Release This Geese Cover

Geesemania is getting out of hand. Cameron Winter is singing Bruce Springsteen in a ROG Xbox Ally commercial and getting GQ articles about his hair. Now indie darling Samia is covering Geese's “Au Pays du Cocaine.”

The track comes from the rising band's recently released new record Getting Killed, and it got its own music video earlier this month. It seems to be the viral TikTok sound from the album, so Samia posted a video of herself singing it on the app. She also has a cover of Blondshell's "23’s A Baby" coming out soon. Will the Geese cover get an official release? Time will tell. For now, watch below.