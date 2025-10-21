Skip to Content
Samia Needs To Release This Geese Cover

6:38 PM EDT on October 21, 2025

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – APRIL 16: Samia visits SiriusXM Studios on April 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

|Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Geesemania is getting out of hand. Cameron Winter is singing Bruce Springsteen in a ROG Xbox Ally commercial and getting GQ articles about his hair. Now indie darling Samia is covering Geese's “Au Pays du Cocaine.”

The track comes from the rising band's recently released new record Getting Killed, and it got its own music video earlier this month. It seems to be the viral TikTok sound from the album, so Samia posted a video of herself singing it on the app. She also has a cover of Blondshell's "23’s A Baby" coming out soon. Will the Geese cover get an official release? Time will tell. For now, watch below.

@samiathebandgeese cover geese cover♬ original sound - samia

