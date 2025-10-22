Dove Ellis Announces Debut Album Blizzard: Hear Two Tracks

Dove Ellis is getting ready to open for Geese, and he's certainly going to gain fans on that tour. The Irish singer-songwriter's voice somehow resembles Cameron Winter's, and his music has the beauty and intensity that's making Geese blow up. He recently released his first song "To The Sandals," and now he's already announcing his debut album, Blizzard.

Blizzard was self-produced and recorded in London and Liverpool with mixing by Sophie Ellis and Andrew Sarlo (Big Thief, Bon Iver). Today, we get two previews with the severely beautiful singles "Love Is" and "Pale Song." The former operates as the focus track, and it begins as a piano ballad that erupts into a sweeping Radiohead-like flourish. Check out both tunes below.

Blizzard is out 12/5 via Black Butter/AMF Records.