New Music

Low Girl – “White Gown”

9:38 PM EDT on October 21, 2025

Georgina Postlethwaite

Low Girl release their debut album Is It Too Late To Freak Out? this Friday. So far we've heard the alluring singles "Handbrake," “No Reasons,” and "Overgrown," and today the British indie rock crew is sharing a final taste with "White Gown," maybe the best preview yet. The track burns with electrifying, hooky guitar work woven with entrancing vocals. Watch the Bradley Taylor-directed music video below.

