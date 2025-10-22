Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Jeff Tweedy Perform And Talk About Working With His Kids On Colbert

11:31 AM EDT on October 22, 2025

Jeff Tweedy released his solo triple album Twilight Override last month, and last night he stopped by The Late Show to perform a couple of tracks as the musical guest. The Wilco frontman performed album highlights "Lou Reed Was My Babysitter" and "Enough" with his sons Spencer and Sammy Tweedy backing him on drums and vocals, respectively.

Tweedy also sat down for an interview, during which he discussed his motivation for making a triple album -- "It's a part of my lifelong project of leaving them wanting less," he explained -- and what it's like making music with his kids, who also perform on the album. "I look over when we're playing, and I don't know how I got so lucky," he said. "Then I remember that I'm paying them."

Watch the Tweedys on Colbert below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Life Without Buildings Announce More Reunion Shows, First In 24 Years

January 27, 2026
News

King Princess Covers Geese Song For Radio 1, Says It’s “A Lesbian Anthem”

January 27, 2026
News

Tate McRae & Justin Bieber Lead 2026 Juno Nominations

January 27, 2026
News

Jeff Buckley Lands First Hot 100 Hit With 32-Year-Old Track

January 27, 2026
News

More Acts Drop Off MAGA-Associated Rock The Country Festival

January 27, 2026
News

Lady Gaga Covers Mr. Rogers For Super Bowl Commercial

January 27, 2026