Watch Jeff Tweedy Perform And Talk About Working With His Kids On Colbert

Jeff Tweedy released his solo triple album Twilight Override last month, and last night he stopped by The Late Show to perform a couple of tracks as the musical guest. The Wilco frontman performed album highlights "Lou Reed Was My Babysitter" and "Enough" with his sons Spencer and Sammy Tweedy backing him on drums and vocals, respectively.

Tweedy also sat down for an interview, during which he discussed his motivation for making a triple album -- "It's a part of my lifelong project of leaving them wanting less," he explained -- and what it's like making music with his kids, who also perform on the album. "I look over when we're playing, and I don't know how I got so lucky," he said. "Then I remember that I'm paying them."

Watch the Tweedys on Colbert below.