Lizzo Sued For Copyright Infringement

Lizzo has another lawsuit on her hands, and it somehow relates to the Sydney Sweeney American Eagle controversy.

Back in July, Sweeney was the subject of much hand-wringing when she starred in an American Eagle ad campaign touting her "good jeans." The line seemed to be a double entendre that you could choose to hear as "good genes," which some observers saw as a winking nod toward eugenicists and white supremacists, many of whom have embraced Sweeney as a sex symbol. Lizzo commented on the situation with a meme, but that wasn't the only way she played off the discourse.

In August, Lizzo posted a brief clip of a new untitled song to her social media accounts, accompanied by footage of Lizzo washing a Porsche. The track, which fans have dubbed "Good Jeans" or "I'm Goin' In Till October," includes the lyric "I got good jeans like I'm Sydney." In a separate post with more new music, she included a clip of a newscaster commenting on the Sweeney situation and invoking Lizzo's name. Although not commercially released, the song with the Sydney Sweeney reference has sparked a copyright lawsuit.

Lizzo's untitled track samples "Win Or Lose (We Tried)," a 1970s song recorded by soul singer Sam Dees. That song's copyright holder, GRC Trust, has sued Lizzo, claiming that she profited off of her unlicensed use of "Win Or Lose (We Tried)." In legal filings obtained by the BBC, GRC's lawyers say they "attempted informal resolution of the dispute" with Lizzo's team, "but reached an impasse, necessitating the filing of this case." They're seeking to prevent further distribution of the song, which has now been scrubbed from Lizzo's socials, and a financial settlement.

This all comes as a surprise to Lizzo, who says she has not officially released or monetized the track. "We are surprised that The GRC Trust filed this lawsuit," a rep for the artist told the BBC. "To be clear, the song has never been commercially released or monetised, and no decision has been made at this time regarding any future commercial release of the song."

Lizzo previously settled a lawsuit over the songwriting credits for her #1 hit "Truth Hurts." Check out archived footage of the disputed Lizzo track below.

