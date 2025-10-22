Skip to Content
Charli XCX Will Reportedly Star In Dakota Johnson’s Directorial Debut A Tree Is Blue

11:03 AM EDT on October 22, 2025

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

|Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Charli XCX made her cinematic debut in 2016's The Angry Birds Movie, playing the voice role of Willow. Three years later, Charli returned to theaters, playing the voice of Kitty in the major motion picture UglyDolls. Up until very recently, those are the only feature film roles that she's played. That's about to change. Charli appears in a great many new movies, and some of them are starting to debut at festivals. She also recently unveiled the cast for her own film project The Moment. Now, it looks like she'll be in another upcoming production, too.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Charli XCX is "in talks" to star in A Tree Is Blue, the upcoming directorial debut from Dakota Johnson. This is a big deal because trees are not usually blue. If you saw a blue tree, you'd be like, "What?"

Trades like The Hollywood Reporter usually only use that "in talks" verbiage when the negotiations are nearly complete. Apparently, Jessica Alba might also have a role in A Tree Is Blue. We don't yet know any details of the story, but the script was written by Vanessa Burghardt, who starred alongside Johnson in Cha Cha Real Smooth and who is also negotiating for a role in the picture.

Dakota Johnson is obviously a big-deal movie star whose parents are also big-deal movie stars. She previously directed the short film Loser Baby, which debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. Since we don't have any other real details on this movie, here's a nice picture of Johnson and Charli XCX hugging at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year.

Anthony Ghnassia/Getty Images

Read More:

