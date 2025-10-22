Skip to Content
Industry Standard Delivers Wild 10-Second Noise Performance On Rochester Local News

2:48 PM EDT on October 22, 2025

Industry Standard Noise Performance on Rochester TV

Industry Standard is a 21-year-old experimental musician from Glens Falls, NY who played at the Avant Garde a Clue 2 festival in Rochester on Monday night. Ahead of his gig there, he gave a preview during a visit to the local news TV channel 13WHAM ABC. Although it was possibly the shortest performance in the channel's history, Industry Standard made it quite the memorable one.

In the ARC Rochester clip that's now going viral, Industry Standard gave an overly-distorted a cappella performance that lasted about ten seconds. Perhaps that brevity was for his own good: The guy was also flinging his body around as he vocalized some muffled screams, repeatedly landing on the floor in potentially rib-breaking slams. And, you know what? Hell yeah.

The broadcast also featured an interview with Industry Standard as well as Anthony Clarke Pierce and "Pond Scum" who are doing a low-budget movie project at the festival. Watcha clip and the full segment below.

@stereogum

Glens Falls’ own Industry Standard previewed the Avant Garde a Clue 2 Festival on Rochester local news #GlensFalls #noisemusic #Rochester

♬ original sound - stereogum

And here's a 13WHAM interview with fest performer R.C. Christian who says he doesn't enjoy music.

Avant Garde a Clue 2 continues through October 26 at 75 Stutson in Rochester. You can catch Industry Standard perform in Brooklyn this Saturday if you DM him for the location.

Read More:

