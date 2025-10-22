Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Eliza McLamb – “Forever, Like That”

6:45 PM EDT on October 22, 2025

Zoe Donahoe

"I remember being seventeen/ So sure that I had learned everything/ But I’m stupid in the moment and so wise when I look back," Eliza McLamb sings on her new single "Forever, Like That." This is one of many resonant insights on Good Story, which arrives in only two days.

“I kept arriving at these places in my life where I’d be convinced that I had discovered a way of being that would change me forever and set me apart from my past self," the singer-songwriter explains of the track. "And then I would wait a few years and everything would change again, and I’d feel differently. Or I would re-learn old lessons from years ago. I wrote this song to embrace impermanence — the only thing that happens forever is change.”

As always, the music is incredibly relatable and very pretty. See for yourself below.

Good Story is out 10/24 on Royal Mountain.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Neba Solo & Benego Diakité Announce New Album A Djinn And A Hunter Went Walking: Hear “Seko”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Charli XCX Unveils The Moment At Sundance, Stars In New A. G. Cook Video

January 27, 2026
New Music

Footballhead – “Diversion”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Brown Horse Announce New Album Total Dive: Hear “Twisters”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Stuck Announce New Album Optimizer: Hear “Instakill”

January 27, 2026
New Music

Miss Grit Announces New Album Under My Umbrella: Hear “Stranger”

January 27, 2026