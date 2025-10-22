Eliza McLamb – “Forever, Like That”

"I remember being seventeen/ So sure that I had learned everything/ But I’m stupid in the moment and so wise when I look back," Eliza McLamb sings on her new single "Forever, Like That." This is one of many resonant insights on Good Story, which arrives in only two days.

“I kept arriving at these places in my life where I’d be convinced that I had discovered a way of being that would change me forever and set me apart from my past self," the singer-songwriter explains of the track. "And then I would wait a few years and everything would change again, and I’d feel differently. Or I would re-learn old lessons from years ago. I wrote this song to embrace impermanence — the only thing that happens forever is change.”

As always, the music is incredibly relatable and very pretty. See for yourself below.

Good Story is out 10/24 on Royal Mountain.