Foo Fighters Share “Asking For A Friend,” Announce Stadium Tour With Queens Of The Stone Age

In May, Foo Fighters fired their drummer Josh Freese. Shortly after, they released a Minor Threat cover and an original song called “Today’s Song.” They hired Nine Inch Nails' Ilan Rubin and then did a bunch of surprise shows at small venues in September. In October, they joined Bandcamp with a live EP of performances from those gigs, with proceeds going to charity. Now, they're sharing a new track called "Asking For A Friend" and announcing a North American stadium tour with Queens Of The Stone Age, Mannequin Pussy, and Gouge Away (who were featured on the mixtapes Foos had at the pop-up shows).

"Since our return to the stage in San Luis Obispo five weeks ago, we have been reminded of why we love and are forever devoted to doing this Foo Fighters thing," Dave Grohl wrote, continuing:

From reuniting as a band and staring at a list of 30 years worth of songs to brush off, to reimagining versions with the incredible blessing of the one and only Ilan Rubin behind the drums, to reconnecting with our amazing fans and blasting them with everything we’ve got (no matter the size of the venue) because we would not be here without them, we have the most solid core. And the sun is finally rising over the horizon. What better way to share the view than with close friends? In 1992 I first saw the legendary Kyuss perform at the Off Ramp in Seattle and met Mr. Josh Homme. The band were friends of a friend, and before long their album Blues For The Red Sun became the soundtrack to that summer. 33 years later and with many miles behind us, I have shared some of my life’s most rewarding musical moments with my dear friend, Josh. A lifelong bond that goes far beyond the sound we’ve made together. So it is with great happiness that we can share this next chapter together with his almighty Queens Of The Stone Age. Take cover. But none of this would be complete without new music to share from Pat, Nate, Chris, Rami, Ilan and I. "Asking For A Friend" is a song for those who have waited patiently in the cold, relying on hope and faith for their horizon to appear. Searching for ‘proof’ when hanging by a wish until the sun shines again. One of many songs to come…

Tickets for the tour, which kicks off in August of 2026, go on sale Friday, Oct. 31 at 10 a.m. local time. Check out the dates below along with "Asking For A Friend."

TOUR DATES:

08/04/26 - Toronto, ON @ Rogers Stadium *

08/06/26 - Detroit, MI @ Ford Field *

08/08/26 - Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field *

08/10/26 - Cleveland, OH @ Huntington Bank Field *

08/13/26 - Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field *

08/15/26 - Nashville, TN @ Nissan Stadium *

08/17/26 - Washington, DC @ Nationals Park *

09/12/26 - Fargo, ND @ Fargodome

09/15/26 - Regina, SK @ Mosaic Stadium at Taylor Field *

09/17/26 - Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium *

09/20/26 - Vancouver, BC @ BC Place *

09/26/26 - Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium *

* w/ Queens Of The Stone Age