Ego Ella May – “We’re Not Free”

9:11 PM EDT on October 22, 2025

In September, Ego Ella May previewed her sophomore album with the song "What We Do.” Today, the British-Nigerian artist is back with another taste with the new track "We're Not Free."

"I wrote this song about trying to distance myself from the realities of what is happening in the world, and realizing it’s impossible," she explains. "What affects one person, affects us all, and it’s our duty to care about the lives and well-being of others. It’s such a tender song that I made with Melo-Zed, who was the perfect person to approach this subject matter with. It has a Marvin Gaye ‘What’s Going On’ feel to it (so I’ve heard) & I feel honored to have written this song. I hope it sparks conversations around collective care, about holding our politicians accountable, about not losing hope, and about stewardship."

Listen below.

Read More:

