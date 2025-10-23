Watch Charli XCX Join Addison Rae For “2 Die 4” & “Von Dutch” In LA

Skip to Content
8:05 AM EDT on October 23, 2025

Charli XCX gave Addison Rae an early boost by appearing on her 2023 single "2 Die 4," then gave the TikTok dancer-turned-pop star an even bigger boost by featuring her (and her scream) on the "Von Dutch" remix from 2024's Brat And It's Completely Different But Also Still Brat. The pair have appeared together onstage before, and it happened again Wednesday night in LA.

Addison Rae brought her tour supporting this year's Addison to the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, where budding Hollyweed queen Charli was on hand to do both "2 Die 4" and "Von Dutch" with the headliner. Check out footage of that sequence below (via TikToks, as is only right and proper considering Addison's heritage).

full epic performance of ‘2 die 4’ and ‘von dutch remix’ pinch meee #addisonrae #addison #charli #charlixcx #thegreektheatre

Charli XCX joins Addison Rae on stage four performance of Vo Dutch remix during concert at the Greek Theater in LA

Last Saturday at Kia Forum, Charli joined Lorde for the "Girl, so confusing" remix, which they'd done live together before. There is, of course, a great volume of footage for this latest performance.

