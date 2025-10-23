Kacey Musgraves – “If The World Burns Down”

In the Netflix series Nobody Wants This, Adam Brody stars as a hip and thoughtful rabbi opposite Kristen Bell, the gentile sex podcaster he falls in love with, to the horror of his family and religious community. (Seth Cohen and Veronica Mars, together at last.) The show's second season premieres today, and with it comes with a soundtrack album.

The big headline single from the soundtrack is "In The Dark" from Selena Gomez, which leads off the tracklist and gets a music video today. There are also songs from the likes of Teddy Swims, Cuco, Chris Stapleton, BENEE, Role Model, Finneas, and so on. Of most interest to me, and perhaps to you, is "If The World Burns Down," a new tune from Kacey Musgraves. It finds her in stripped-down ballad mode, a la "Camera Roll," and I'm sure it will accompany some stylish melancholia onscreen.

Listen below along with the rest of the soundtrack if you wish.

The new Nobody Wants This soundtrack is out now via The Core Records/Interscope Records.