Speed – “All My Angels”

If you came out to see the giant North American tour that Turnstile just finished, then I seriously hope you arrived early enough to see Speed, the Australian hardcore monsters who were on board for the whole tour. Speed are one of the best straight-up stomp-around hardcore bands going right now, and they absolutely threw themselves into the task of playing for giant audiences who might not be familiar. Along the way, they released "Peace" and "Ain't My Game," two early tracks from All My Angels, the three-song EP that they announced at the beginning of the tour. That EP is out now, which means we get to hear the EP's title track.

"All My Angels" is the hardest track on the new EP -- a groove-driven beast of a song with all sorts of nasty riffs in the mix. It sounds huge, and its little bursts of melody just offset how heavy the rest of it is. Speed are really, really good at this particular sound. Frontman Jem Siow says that the song "wrestles through the immense hurt and confusion that comes with the loss of those deeply loved, especially in the instance of suicide."

Like many Speed tracks, "All My Angels" has a truly cinematic video, which the band co-directed with regular collaborators Thomas Elliott and Jack Rudder. This one is just Speed playing in a room while surrounded by their friends, including the members of recent tourmates Whispers. It still looks cool as fuck. Check it out below.

While we're at it, here's the stream for the full All My Angels EP.

<a href="https://flatspotrecords.bandcamp.com/album/fsr89-all-my-angels">FSR89 - ALL MY ANGELS by Speed</a>

The All My Angels EP is out now on Flatspot/Last Ride.