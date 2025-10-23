Post-Rock Supergroup Pullman Announce First New Album In 25 Years

In 1997, two members of Chicago post-rock innovators Tortoise -- Ken "Bundy K." Brown, also of Gast del Sol, and Doug McCombs, also of Eleventh Dream Day -- teamed up with Come's Chris Brokaw and Rex's Curtis Harvey to form Pullman, a vehicle for the acoustic-style music that didn't make sense in those guys' other bands. Drummer Tim Barnes, who'd worked with people like the Silver Jews and Jim O'Rourke, joined up later. Pullman released their debut album Turnstiles & Junkpiles in 1998, and they followed it with Viewfinder in 2001. Since then, Pullman have been largely inactive, but now they're getting ready to return with their first LP in a quarter-century.

Pullman started work on III shortly after Tim Barnes told the world that he was dealing with early onset Alzheimer's. Barnes and Brown worked on the album regularly, often bringing in past collaborators, and it eventually turned into a full Pullman album, coming out at the top of next year. Brown edited and mixed the album. Lead single "Weightless" lives up to its title. Its circular acoustic guitars whirl around for seven minutes, building a post-rock edifice out of folk building blocks. Check out the song and the III tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Bray"

02 "Weightless"

03 "Thirteen"

04 "October"

05 "Valence"

06 "Kabul"

III is out 1/9 on Western Vinyl.