Home Front – “Eulogy”

The Edmonton hardcore synth-pop band Home Front came roaring back last month with "Light Sleeper," the lead single from new album Watch It Die, and that song ruled. Today, after sharing a non-album cover track, they're back to the rollout.

"Eulogy," the new Home Front single out today, continues to match space-age synthetic sparkle with hardcore intensity in ways that feel both rooted in the classics and urgently present in the now. Per the duo, the song "is a reflection on what it means to lose the people we care about. In these turbulent times we recognize death comes for us all, but it’s the recognition of someone’s lasting impact that leaves its imprint on us. We all have scars, but wear ours proudly as we move forward into the haze."

Watch director Jay Lawrance's "Eulogy" video below.

Watch It Die is out 11/14 via La Vida Es Un Mus Discos.