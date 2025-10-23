Guv (FKA Young Guv) Announce New Album Warmer Than Gold: Hear “Let Your Hands Go”

Young Guv is all grown up. Just kidding, but Ben Cook's long-running guitar-pop project is now simply called Guv, and they have a new album on the way. Warmer Than Gold arrives in January, and its lead single "Let Your Hands Go" is out today.

Cook spent part of his childhood in England, and Warmer Than Gold taps into a lot of classic rock subgenres that originated there like Britpop, shoegaze, and Madchester baggy. Of the record, Cook says in a press release:

Warmer Than Gold is about slipping through two worlds. One ruled by luxury and the worship of status, and another that feels like an escape, a dream you can almost touch. It’s about buses, trains, planes, about big dreams in solitude, finding something real despite everything trying to erase it. It’s about London, my family, everyone I’ve ever and never met. It’s the feeling of infinite movement, the glow of yellow moons over dark oceans, the weight of history pressing against the future.

"Let Your Hands Go" builds off a great psychedelic jangle, and with Cook's vocals, it comes off sounding a bit like Oasis on acid (complimentary). Check out the music video and the album tracklist below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "Let Your Hands Go"

02 "Blue Jade"

03 "Warmer Than Gold"

04 "Thorns In My Heart"

05 "Out Of This Place"

06 "Chasin Luv"

07 "Seaside Story"

08 "Oscillating"

09 "Hello Miss Blue"

10 "Never Should Have Said"

11 "Crash Down Feeling"

12 "September Grey"

Warmer Than Gold is out 1/30 via Run For Cover.