The 5 Best Songs Of The Week

Home Front - "Eulogy"

A lovingly, expensively restored 1961 Ferrari sits gleaming in a suburban father's pristine-showroom garage. Judd Nelson walks with purpose across a high school football field, his fist slicing through the air and freezing in a gesture of existential triumph. A shirtless, oiled-up muscleman blows ecstatic saxophone riffs into the air of a California town riddled with vampires. Those are all ultra-obvious '80s teen-movie scenes, and they're forever defined by the driving, ineffable synth-rock songs that score them. Someone needs to do something like that for Home Front's "Eulogy." Once a scrappy, shouty synth-punk outfit, Home Front seem to be moving toward the kind of polished, retro. emphatic music that briefly made, say, the Bravery into a viable prospect. But Home Front take that manicured sound all the way back to the multiplex in the John Hughes shopping mall of our collective dreams. If you want to make one of those cinematic moments for yourself, just do something dramatic while playing this loud. —Tom