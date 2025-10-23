Watch Sabrina Carpenter Advertise “Tall Plain Boyfriend” In Cut SNL Sketch

Sabrina Carpenter was both the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. She did as good of a job as she could with the sketches' generally weak scripts. One sketch was cut from the episode for time, but SNL shared it on TikTok today. It finds Carpenter in the middle of a boring date with a goofy short king, before she breaks the fourth wall and goes into infomercial mode to pitch you an alternative: a Tall, Plain Boyfriend.

"No drama, no personality, just a long body with hair on head," Carpenter says after revealing a Tall, Plain Boyfriend of her own, played by Ben Marshall. TPB's name, job, hometown, and lack of emotional intelligence are all irrelevant, Carpenter explains, because he's 6'5". It's another weak sketch that Marshall's deadpan delivery makes marginally more amusing. Watch it below.

One of the songs Carpenter performed on SNL was "Nobody's Son," which was set to a karate theme, tatami mats and all. I imagine Carpenter's team went with the karate theme because of the song's slap sound effects, but there was a major faux pas: The karate fighters were wearing outside shoes on the tatami. Rina Sawayama, who's Japanese, pointed that out on social media, expressing love to Carpenter but disappointment in the cultural oversight. See that below.