Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Watch Sabrina Carpenter Advertise “Tall Plain Boyfriend” In Cut SNL Sketch

4:32 PM EDT on October 23, 2025

Sabrina Carpenter was both the host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live. She did as good of a job as she could with the sketches' generally weak scripts. One sketch was cut from the episode for time, but SNL shared it on TikTok today. It finds Carpenter in the middle of a boring date with a goofy short king, before she breaks the fourth wall and goes into infomercial mode to pitch you an alternative: a Tall, Plain Boyfriend.

"No drama, no personality, just a long body with hair on head," Carpenter says after revealing a Tall, Plain Boyfriend of her own, played by Ben Marshall. TPB's name, job, hometown, and lack of emotional intelligence are all irrelevant, Carpenter explains, because he's 6'5". It's another weak sketch that Marshall's deadpan delivery makes marginally more amusing. Watch it below.

One of the songs Carpenter performed on SNL was "Nobody's Son," which was set to a karate theme, tatami mats and all. I imagine Carpenter's team went with the karate theme because of the song's slap sound effects, but there was a major faux pas: The karate fighters were wearing outside shoes on the tatami. Rina Sawayama, who's Japanese, pointed that out on social media, expressing love to Carpenter but disappointment in the cultural oversight. See that below.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Grammys Announce Performers For Ozzy And D’Angelo Tributes

January 28, 2026
News

Nicki Minaj Joins Donald Trump Onstage, Says She’s “The President’s #1 Fan”

January 28, 2026
News

Neil Young Seeks To Boycott All Trump-Supporting Companies, Calls Out Apple And Verizon

January 28, 2026
News

MILLY Are Breaking Up

January 28, 2026
News

Ekko Astral Announce Liberation Weekend 2026 Lineup With Laura Jane Grace, Illuminati Hotties, More

January 28, 2026
News

Jason Isbell Brings “Crimson And Clay” To Kimmel Ahead Of The Grammys

January 28, 2026