Sports Team – “Medium Machine”

Earlier this year, Sports Team released their latest album Boys These Days. Now the UK alt-rock outfit is announcing a deluxe edition, which features seven new tracks. "Medium Machine" is out today.

“I read somewhere that Malkmus started Pavement trying to sound like the Fall," lyricist and guitarist Rob Knaggs says (this is true; Mark E. Smith famously called them rip-offs). "To me ‘Medium Machine’ is what it would have sounded like if he’d wanted to be Men At Work.”

On Instagram, the band adds:

"Freak On A Leash" for wired-headphone users in their late 20s — our new song Medium Machine is out now everywhere. Thanks to Chris Hawkins for the first play. This was written at the the same time as a the Boys These Days demos, but fell in between two piles. We had the electro-clash material, that was piling up in the “maybes” pile, and the Prefab Sprout influenced tracks. This song wasn’t really either, but because it had pitched vocals it joined the unloveable noughties rejects. I’m glad we fished it out though.

Watch the Krissy R-directed music video for it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 "I’m In Love (Subaru)"

02 "Boys These Days"

03 "Moving Together"

04 "Condensation"

05 "Sensible"

06 "Planned Obsolescence"

07 "Bang Bang Bang"

08 "Head To Space"

09 "Bonnie"

10 "Maybe When We’re 30"

11 "Medium Machine"

12 "Pet Sounds"

13 "Living In Skin" (demo)

14 "Shoegazr" (demo)

15 "In America" (demo)

16 "Dog Country" (demo)

17 "Germany" (demo)

The deluxe edition of Boys These Days is out 11/5 via Distiller Records / Bright Antenna. Pre-order it here.