Anna Of The North – “Call Me”

10:12 AM EDT on October 24, 2025

Last month Norwegian indie-pop musician Anna Of The North released the glistening, perfect-for-a-night-out anthem "Waiting For Love." It was the follow-up to another funky one-off "Give Me Your Love Back." Both are great songs to dance in the mirror to (speaking from personal experience). Today, she's back with another undeniable pop banger called "Call Me."

"Call Me" opens with mumbling guitars and a distinct side-stepping bass line. There's something about the icy guitar embellishments, crystalline synths melodies, and punchy chorus that brings to mind the Japanese House or the 1975. It's filled with yearning, but still buoyant and stealthy like highway lights passing quickly in the periphery of the interstate.

Listen to "Call Me" below.

