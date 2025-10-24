Skip to Content
Stream E.R. Visit’s Wonky New Album My Children Will Ignore You, My Children Will Type Amen

9:28 AM EDT on October 24, 2025

Today, Stone Filipczak -- who is one half of the folk duo @ -- released a solo album under the name E.R. Visit. The Philadelphia-based artist's new LP My Children Will Ignore You, My Children Will Type Amen is a labyrinthine collection of freak folk made during a bizarrely stressful situation with an old landlord.

"The period in which this album was recorded ended up being defined by this guy who had economic power over me, through being my landlord, slowly going crazy and losing touch with reality," he shared about the album. The result is otherworldly, weird, and absolutely beautiful at times. "A lot of the songwriting is the negative space left behind by what @ became," he added. There a stormy moments of dissonance and whimsical pop melodies that recall Panda Bear or Arthur Russell.

My Children Will Ignore You, My Children Will Type Amen is riddled with Christian references and intense proclamations. On "Wind Through The Trees," Filipczak uses the seasons to articulate his frustration with the passage of time and personal obstacles: "Hard realities all around me in the spring (feels like the first time)/ Spring like a glove tightening around us all (where did the time go)." Then there's "Absolute Midnight," which has some of the most poignant lines on the album: "It’s hard to have hope/ It’s harder as you grow old/ Cause hope must not depend on feeling good."

Listen below.

My Children Will Ignore You, My Children Will Type Amen is out now via LocalHost3000.

