Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
News

Hayley Williams Sings Ego Death Songs Live For The First Time With Bleachers In NYC

9:40 AM EDT on October 24, 2025

Back in August, Paramore leader Hayley Williams released her solo album Ego Death At The Bachelorette Party. Williams has done a whole lot of interviews to promote the record, but she doesn't seem to have any plans to tour behind the record. When she does perform those songs live, however, they go hard. A few weeks ago, she sang "True Believer" on The Tonight Show. Last night, Williams released the bonus track "Good Ol' Days," and she also played an handful of Ego Death songs live for the first time.

Last night's performance was part of a Rolling Stone Musicians On Musicians event with Jack Antonoff at New York's Beacon Theatre. Williams and Antonoff had a conversation onstage, and then the audience got a couple of special sets. Williams and Antonoff's band Bleachers performed together, with Bleachers backing Williams up on her own songs and Williams singing the Bleachers tracks "Nothing Is U" and "Merry Christmas, Please Don't Call." With Bleachers behind her, Williams performed her songs "Kill Me," "Love Me Different," "Mirtazapine," and the brand-new "Good Ol' Days." Watch a bunch of videos below.

https://twitter.com/growupsometimez/status/1981548521364107694?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party is out now on Post Atlantic. This should be a tour, right?

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from News

Explore News
News

Mick Mars’ Lawyer Blasts “Ridiculous” Ruling In Mötley Crüe Legal Battle

January 29, 2026
News

First Look At The Beatles Actors In Character Revealed

January 29, 2026
News

Kid Rock Testifies Against Live Nation & Ticketmaster’s “Cartel” At Senate Hearing

January 29, 2026
News

Lykke Li Announces “Maybe Her Final” Album The Afterparty At Private Listening Party

January 29, 2026
News

Charli XCX’s Wuthering Heights Has A Sky Ferreira Collab

January 29, 2026
News

Grammys Announce Performers For Ozzy And D’Angelo Tributes

January 28, 2026