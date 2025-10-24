Hayley Williams Sings Ego Death Songs Live For The First Time With Bleachers In NYC

Back in August, Paramore leader Hayley Williams released her solo album Ego Death At The Bachelorette Party. Williams has done a whole lot of interviews to promote the record, but she doesn't seem to have any plans to tour behind the record. When she does perform those songs live, however, they go hard. A few weeks ago, she sang "True Believer" on The Tonight Show. Last night, Williams released the bonus track "Good Ol' Days," and she also played an handful of Ego Death songs live for the first time.

Last night's performance was part of a Rolling Stone Musicians On Musicians event with Jack Antonoff at New York's Beacon Theatre. Williams and Antonoff had a conversation onstage, and then the audience got a couple of special sets. Williams and Antonoff's band Bleachers performed together, with Bleachers backing Williams up on her own songs and Williams singing the Bleachers tracks "Nothing Is U" and "Merry Christmas, Please Don't Call." With Bleachers behind her, Williams performed her songs "Kill Me," "Love Me Different," "Mirtazapine," and the brand-new "Good Ol' Days." Watch a bunch of videos below.

the beginning of kill me! pic.twitter.com/GOMUO6HDnL — reed (@growupsometimez) October 24, 2025

end of kill me!! love a good hayley jig pic.twitter.com/UJcMAyuzzW — reed (@growupsometimez) October 24, 2025

the rest of good ol days!!! this song is insanely good (and depressing. my parents bro.) pic.twitter.com/uQ7TSXyPpo — reed (@growupsometimez) October 24, 2025

i’m gonna post the rest of my videos now that i’m home and in my bed!! here’s martazipine pic.twitter.com/YxJ4ZcCyjl — reed (@growupsometimez) October 24, 2025

nothing is u with bleachers! hayley is so beautiful it’s insane guys pic.twitter.com/6snFOdIKtp — reed (@growupsometimez) October 24, 2025

Ego Death At A Bachelorette Party is out now on Post Atlantic. This should be a tour, right?