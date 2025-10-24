Viral Chicago Rap Star BabyChiefDoIt Releases Tough New EP Warning Shot

The fast-rising Chicago rapper/producer BabyChiefDoIt is an actual teeanger, and he looks like he's in fifth grade. His music is extremely hard, and it draws on the tradition of Chicago drill that Chief Keef established more than a decade ago. But there's something studied about BabyChief's approach. He raps with crisp clarity and leans heavily on punchlines. His music is fun, in ways that aren't tinged with the post-apocalyptic bleakness of that first drill wave. In the past year, BabyChief has scored big viral hits with tracks like "Went West" and "The Viper." Today, he's got a new EP called Warning Shot.

BabyChiefDoIt co-produced two of the five songs on the Warning Shot EP, and most of them have the freewheeling energy of his biggest songs. The only real exception is "Attitude Problems," a collaboration with the New York sexy drill innovator Cash Cobain. That song is pretty awkward. BabyChief probably shouldn't try to do that kind of thing yet. But when he's doing the thing that he knows how to do, the record is a lot of fun. Check it out below.

The Warning Shot EP is out now on APG.