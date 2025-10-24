Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Viral Chicago Rap Star BabyChiefDoIt Releases Tough New EP Warning Shot

10:17 AM EDT on October 24, 2025

The fast-rising Chicago rapper/producer BabyChiefDoIt is an actual teeanger, and he looks like he's in fifth grade. His music is extremely hard, and it draws on the tradition of Chicago drill that Chief Keef established more than a decade ago. But there's something studied about BabyChief's approach. He raps with crisp clarity and leans heavily on punchlines. His music is fun, in ways that aren't tinged with the post-apocalyptic bleakness of that first drill wave. In the past year, BabyChief has scored big viral hits with tracks like "Went West" and "The Viper." Today, he's got a new EP called Warning Shot.

BabyChiefDoIt co-produced two of the five songs on the Warning Shot EP, and most of them have the freewheeling energy of his biggest songs. The only real exception is "Attitude Problems," a collaboration with the New York sexy drill innovator Cash Cobain. That song is pretty awkward. BabyChief probably shouldn't try to do that kind of thing yet. But when he's doing the thing that he knows how to do, the record is a lot of fun. Check it out below.

The Warning Shot EP is out now on APG.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Jessica Lea Mayfield & Dolour Cover Weezer’s Pinkerton As A Jazzy Piano Album: Hear “Why Bother?”

January 29, 2026
New Music

Jeshi, Fredwave, & Big Ever – “Champagne”

January 29, 2026
New Music

COUCOU CHLOE – “Venom”

January 29, 2026
New Music

Thundercat Announces New Album Distracted: Hear “I Did This To Myself” (Feat. Lil Yachty)

January 29, 2026
New Music

Indie Pop Goes Crunch On Slowlight’s cruel morning EP

January 29, 2026
New Music

Christine And The Queens & Thee Diane – “Ah Ya”

January 29, 2026