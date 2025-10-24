Florence + The Machine Announces North American Arena Tour With Mannequin Pussy, CMAT, More

Next Friday is Halloween, and it's also the release date for the new Florence + The Machine album Everybody Scream. That should be fun! We've already heard the title track and "One Of The Greats," and now Florence Welch has announced plans to hit arenas across North America next spring. If you've never seen Florence live, it's a true spectacle. Her best songs sound huge, and she's got the voice to deliver them. I don't know if I would've expected her to headline arenas, but that sounds like a good night out to me.

For that arena tour, Florence Welch has picked out a cool set of openers, who will cycle in and out of the tour as it goes. On different dates, she'll be supported by ascendant UK pop singer Rachel Chinouriri, LA singer-songwriter Sofia Isabella, ultra-charming Irish star CMAT, and whomp-ass Philadelphia punks Mannequin Pussy. Mannequin Pussy just finished a run with Turnstile, and they're also touring with Foo Fighters next year. If I were a bigger band, I'd frankly be afraid to book Mannequin Pussy as openers. You better bring your A-game after they get done.

Before the North American tour kicks off, Florence + The Machine will head across Ireland, the UK, and Europe. Check out their itinerary below.

TOUR DATES:

10/24 - New York, NY @ Cherry Lane Theatre

2/06 - Belfast, North Of Ireland @ The SSE Arena

2/08 - Birmingham, UK @ bp pulse LIVE

2/09 - Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

2/11 - Newcastle Upon Tyne, UK @ Utilita Arena Newcastle

2/13 - Liverpool, UK @ M&S Bank Arena Liverpool

2/14 - Sheffield, UK @ Utilita Arena Sheffield

2/16-17 - London, UK @ The O2

2/20 - Manchester, UK @ Co-op Live

2/22 - Paris France @ Accor Arena

2/23 - Antwerp, Belgium @ AFAS Dome

2/25 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Ziggo Dome

2/26 - Cologne, Germany @ LANXESS arena

3/02 - Vienna, Austria @ Wiener Stadthalle

3/04 - Munich, Germany @ Olympiahalle

3/05 - Prague, Czech Republic @ O2 Arena

3/07 - Kraków, Poland @ TAURON Arena

3/07 - Berlin, Germany @ Uber Arena

4/08 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center *

4/10 - Chicago, IL, @ Allstate Arena *

4/13 - Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena *

4/15 - Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre *

4/16 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena *

4/18 - Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena ^

4/19 - Boston, MA @ TD Garden ^

4/21 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

4/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center ^

4/25 - Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena ^

4/28 - Tampa, FL @ Benchmark International Arena #

4/29 - Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center #

5/01 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena #

5/02 - Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena #

5/04 - Austin, TX @ Moody Center #

5/05 - Houston, TX @ Toyota Center #

5/07 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena #

5/09 - Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena %

5/12 - Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena %

5/13 - Portland, OR @ Moda Center %

5/15 - San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center %

5/19-20 - Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum %

* with Rachel Chinouriri

^ with Sofia Isabella

# with CMAT

% with Mannequin Pussy

You can sign up for artist pre-sales here.