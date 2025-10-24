Skip to Content
Tyla – "Chanel"

October 24, 2025

Tyla's new one is airy yet intense, icy yet burning hot. On "Chanel," the South African singer matches Ian Kirkpatrick and P2J's popping, skittering beat with a hypnotic hook: "You say you love me? Put me in Chanel." Even if designer fashion brands aren't your love language, you might find the track's energy contagious.

"Chanel" follows up a flurry of new music from Tyla over the summer, which culminated in her WWP (We Wanna Party) EP. This one picks up where those songs left off. Watch director Aerin Moreno's video for "Chanel" below.

