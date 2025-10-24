Skip to Content
Fred again.. Shares New Tracks With Caribou & MC Teteu, Floating Points 

12:07 PM EDT on October 24, 2025

Theo Batterham

Big-deal UK dance producer Fred again.. is a prolific collaborator, and he's been on a serious run lately. A couple of months ago, Fred again.. and UK grime star Skepta released the collaborative EP Skepta .. Fred. After that, Fred has teamed up with Amy And The Sniffers' Amy Taylor on the banger "you're a star," and he made the Danny Brown-sampling "OGdub" with Beam and PARISI. Those last two tracks are party of Fred's USB series, in which he'll release 10 songs in 10 weeks while playing shows in 10 cities, leading up to the release of a new double 12" in December. Today, he's got two new tracks.

Tonight, Fred again.. will play Halle Tony Garnier in Lyon, France, and he'll share the bill with Caribou and Floating Points. That's cool as hell. Four Tet is reaching new career peaks these days, thanks in part to his association with Fred again.., and it would be awesome to see the same happen with Caribou and/or Floating Points. On his new tracks "Facilita" and "Amberry," Fred teams up with both of them.

The Caribou collab "Facilita" also features MC Teteu, a Brazilian artist who has some big viral hits to his name. I assume that's Teteu's voice threaded throughout the hip-swinging jam. "Amberry," Fred's new track with Floating Points, is a hard, fast, relatively minimal rave attack with moodier elements floating across the mix, and it goes for seven and a half minutes. Listen to both of them below.

The USB double 12" is out 12/12; pre-order it here.

