Patterson Hood – “Scott’s Sister”

Many years ago, the Drive-By Truckers and the Hold Steady went out on a co-headlining tour, and that was cool as hell. It was my first time at Terminal 5, the universally despised Manhattan venue, and I still had a good time. Now, Drive-By Truckers leader Patterson Hood and Hold Steady frontman Craig Finn are getting ready to head out on tour together, without their respective bands this time. Ahead of that run, Hood has a lovely new solo song.

Last year, Patterson Hood released Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams, is first solo album in 12 years. Hood wrote his new song "Scott's Sister" for the LP, and I'm frankly surprised that it didn't make the cut. This thing is good! Very pretty! Very sad! Here's what Hood says about it:

"Scott's Sister" was the first song I wrote for what became my Exploding Trees & Airplane Screams album. My mom and her brother have had an often contentious relationship through the years. I consider it a sweet song, actually one of the sweetest I've ever written. I recorded the basic track for it by myself at the Panthera in Portland, Oregon. We later added Nate Query (the Decemberists) on upright bass, which he knocked out of the park in a single take. Then the wonderful Kyleen King added viola, violin and backing vocals. It's one of my favorite tracks from the sessions that produced the album. I'm thrilled to have it finally see the light of day.

The "Scott's Sister" lyric video has aerial footage of the area around Patterson Hood's hometown of Florence, Alabama, filmed by Wings Over Bama pilot John David Apkarian. Below, check out the song and Hood's upcoming tour dates.

TOUR DATES:

10/26 - Dublin, Ireland – Whelan’s

10/28 - Glasgow, Scotland – Oran Mor

10/29 - Leeds, UK – Brudenell Social Club

10/30 - London, UK – Union Chapel

11/01 - Groningen, Netherlands – Take Root Festival

11/05 - Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern *

11/06 - Seattle, WA – Tractor Tavern *

11/07 - Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater *

11/08 - Bend, OR – Volcanic Theatre *

11/10 - San Francisco, CA – The Chapel *

11/12 - Santa Cruz, CA – Rio Theater *

11/14 - Los Angeles, CA – Lodge Room *

11/15 - Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up Tavern *

11/16 - Phoenix, AZ – Musical Instrument Museum *

11/19 - Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center *^

11/21 - Dallas, TX – The Kessler Theater *

11/22 - Austin, TX – The 04 Center *

12/06 - Jacksonville, FL – Intuition Ale Works

12/07 - Waverly, AL – Standard Deluxe (Little House)

12/09 - Decatur, GA – Eddie's Attic

12/10 - Decatur, GA – Eddie's Attic

12/15 - New Orleans, LA – Chickie Wah Wah

12/18 - Boise, ID – Shrine Social Club

12/19 - Bozeman, MT – Live From The Divide

12/20 - Bozeman, MT – Live From The Divide

* with Craig Finn

^ with Alejandro Escovedo