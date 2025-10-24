Wet Leg Cover Empire Of The Sun’s “Walking On A Dream”

Robbie Williams recently covered Wet Leg in the BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge. Wet Leg played the same venue today, and they covered... not Robbie Williams. The British pop-rockers, out there promoting new album moisturizer, have opted instead to perform "Walking On A Dream," Empire Of The Sun's great faux-MGMT hit from the late 2000s. They've ramped up the Strokes-y guitar on their version, quite winsomely. Check it out below, then scroll down for further Wet Leg exploits.

Last week, Wet Leg released a video for moisturizer track "mangetout," and they performed the same song on Jimmy Kimmel Live:

They also recently appeared on the revived alt-rock kids show Pancake Mountain, which we lasted posted about way back in 2014:

And they got a Slash cosign:

What will happen next for Rhian Teasdale, Hester Chambers, and friends? Tune in next time to find out. (Not to Pancake Mountain, or Jimmy Kimmel Live, or the BBC Live Lounge, but to stereogum dot com of course.)