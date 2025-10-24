Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

TEED – “Piece Of Me”

2:47 PM EDT on October 24, 2025

Sarah Tahon

There's this guy named Orlando Higginbottom, right? As in: That's his real name. Many years ago, Higginbottom started producing moody, pretty dance music under then name Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs. Later this year, Higginbottom will release his new album Always With Me, and he's doing it under a different name. Sometime recently, Higginbottom shortened his Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs moniker to just plain TEED. Congratulations to TEED for currently having the best name that he has ever had.

We've already posted TEED's singles "My Melody," "Desire," and "The Echo." Hopefully, you won't be teed off to learn that we got a new TEED single today. It's a slinky, strutting piece of beachy electro called "Piece Of Me." If chillwave had oozed its way into the EDM ecosystem, it might've sounded like this. Check it out below.

Always With Me is out 12/5 on Nice Age.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Jessica Lea Mayfield & Dolour Cover Weezer’s Pinkerton As A Jazzy Piano Album: Hear “Why Bother?”

January 29, 2026
New Music

Jeshi, Fredwave, & Big Ever – “Champagne”

January 29, 2026
New Music

COUCOU CHLOE – “Venom”

January 29, 2026
New Music

Thundercat Announces New Album Distracted: Hear “I Did This To Myself” (Feat. Lil Yachty)

January 29, 2026
New Music

Indie Pop Goes Crunch On Slowlight’s cruel morning EP

January 29, 2026
New Music

Christine And The Queens & Thee Diane – “Ah Ya”

January 29, 2026