TEED – “Piece Of Me”

There's this guy named Orlando Higginbottom, right? As in: That's his real name. Many years ago, Higginbottom started producing moody, pretty dance music under then name Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs. Later this year, Higginbottom will release his new album Always With Me, and he's doing it under a different name. Sometime recently, Higginbottom shortened his Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs moniker to just plain TEED. Congratulations to TEED for currently having the best name that he has ever had.

We've already posted TEED's singles "My Melody," "Desire," and "The Echo." Hopefully, you won't be teed off to learn that we got a new TEED single today. It's a slinky, strutting piece of beachy electro called "Piece Of Me." If chillwave had oozed its way into the EDM ecosystem, it might've sounded like this. Check it out below.

Always With Me is out 12/5 on Nice Age.