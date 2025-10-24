Shudder To Think Ready First New Music In 27 Years

Shudder To Think, cherished art-rock weirdos of the DC punk scene, are in the midst of their first tour in 17 years. It seems they're about to release new music too. As Brooklyn Vegan points out, Dischord, the revered DC label that released several of Shudder To Think's early records, launched a pre-order today for a new 7" from the band.

In a video teasing the new single, the band opens up a box of records on the sidewalk, noting that it could include "something precious." Frontman Craig Wedren reveals, "It's music! It's new music by the band Shudder To Think, the first in thirty-some odd years, and it's on Dischord Records." The last new music from Shudder To Think was on the Velvet Goldmine single 27 years ago, but "thirty-some odd years" is close enough, Craig.

The 7" includes the songs "Thirst Walk" and "Playback," and supposedly if you buy it from Dischord, you'll have it two weeks from now. Here's the big reveal:

And here's footage from last night's tour kickoff at the Middle East in Cambridge, MA:

"Thirst Walk" b/w "Playback" is out 11/7 on Dischord. Pre-order it here and revisit our We've Got A File On You with Wedren here.