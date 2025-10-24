Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Stream Rolo Tomassi’s Moody, Intense New EP In The Echoes Of All Dreams

4:09 PM EDT on October 24, 2025

As of right now, the UK post-hardcore band Rolo Tomassi have been around for 20 years. They've got a catalog full of fiery, ambitious music. We last heard from Romo Tomassi in 2022, when they released their very impressive full-length Where Myth Becomes Memory. Today, they've followed it with a new surprise EP, a four-song piece called In The Echoes Of All Dreams.

In its 15-minute runtime, In The Echoes Of All Dreams veers all over the place -- sometimes from track to track and sometimes within the space of a single song. Some parts are pretty synthetic twinkles. Others are thundering, incendiary math-metal. The band continues to walk the line really well, and their twists and turns never feel forced or show-offy. It's usually a good idea to just follow them wherever they want to go. Check it out below.

The In The Echoes Of All Dreams EP is out now on MNRK.

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

Jessica Lea Mayfield & Dolour Cover Weezer’s Pinkerton As A Jazzy Piano Album: Hear “Why Bother?”

January 29, 2026
New Music

Jeshi, Fredwave, & Big Ever – “Champagne”

January 29, 2026
New Music

COUCOU CHLOE – “Venom”

January 29, 2026
New Music

Thundercat Announces New Album Distracted: Hear “I Did This To Myself” (Feat. Lil Yachty)

January 29, 2026
New Music

Indie Pop Goes Crunch On Slowlight’s cruel morning EP

January 29, 2026
New Music

Christine And The Queens & Thee Diane – “Ah Ya”

January 29, 2026