Stream Rolo Tomassi’s Moody, Intense New EP In The Echoes Of All Dreams

As of right now, the UK post-hardcore band Rolo Tomassi have been around for 20 years. They've got a catalog full of fiery, ambitious music. We last heard from Romo Tomassi in 2022, when they released their very impressive full-length Where Myth Becomes Memory. Today, they've followed it with a new surprise EP, a four-song piece called In The Echoes Of All Dreams.

In its 15-minute runtime, In The Echoes Of All Dreams veers all over the place -- sometimes from track to track and sometimes within the space of a single song. Some parts are pretty synthetic twinkles. Others are thundering, incendiary math-metal. The band continues to walk the line really well, and their twists and turns never feel forced or show-offy. It's usually a good idea to just follow them wherever they want to go. Check it out below.

<a href="https://rolotomassi.bandcamp.com/album/in-the-echoes-of-all-dreams">In the Echoes of All Dreams by Rolo Tomassi</a>

The In The Echoes Of All Dreams EP is out now on MNRK.