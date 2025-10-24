Skip to Content
Megan Thee Stallion – “Lover Girl”

4:25 PM EDT on October 24, 2025

Have you pictured Megan Thee Stallion and Klay Thompson having sex, yet? Well, you're about to. The rap star and the legendary NBA shooter have been an item for a minute, and Megan's new single "Lover Girl" is a straight-up love song, presumably directed at Thompson. Since it's a Megan Thee Stallion track, this particular love song involves some very specific bedroom talk. And yes, she does bring the word "Splash" into play.

"Lover Girl" follows "Whenever," the one-off single that Megan Thee Stallion released earlier this year. Producer JacobDior builds the track on a sample of Total's 1997 R&B jam "Kissin' You," and he makes it weird and spacious and dubby. Megan uses that beat to do Megan things. She's good at that. The song's video is very glamorous, and it makes me feel happy for Klay Thompson. Watch it below.

"Lover Girl" is out now on Hot Girl Productions.

