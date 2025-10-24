Skip to Content
Radioactivity – “Analog Ways”

4:46 PM EDT on October 24, 2025

They're three for three! Next week, the great Texan DIY garage-punks Radioactivity will release Time Won’t Bring Me Down, their first new album in a full decade. They have not lost a step. We posted the title track and "Why," and both of them are fucking jams. The same is true of "Analog Ways," which is presumably the last song they'll share before the LP. It's a different kind of jam, though.

The subject matter of "Analog Ways" is not surprising. Radioactivity have had enough of modern life, and they'd rather go back to their analog ways. No shit, right? Absolutely everything about Radioactivity suggests a band that would go back to analog ways. What's surprising is that the song is a big, bright, half-acoustic power-pop gem. It's as hooky as the last two, but it's a whole lot more bittersweet. Listen below.

Time Won’t Bring Me Down is out 10/31 on Dirtnap.

