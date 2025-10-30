Gary Numan Shares Previously Unreleased 1980 Track “Like A B-Film” From New Telekon Reissue

Gary Numan's sophomore album Telekon just turned 45, and to mark the occasion, it's getting the reissue treatment. Over the next couple of months Beggars Banquet will release three different editions: a sustainably pressed vinyl, a double-LP deluxe expanded edition, and a standard double-LP edition. The deluxe edition will feature four bonus tracks, and one of those, "Like A B-Film," is out today.

A press release describes "Like A B-Film" as a "completely unreleased, not quite finished track" from Numan's Telekon sessions. In that same press release, Numan says of the album's reissue:

Telekon has always held a rather warm place for me whenever I look back at the early years. I was very proud of it. I thought the production had moved up a gear for one thing. I was also proud of the fact that I’d not gone the commercial route and tried to repeat the formula and sound of “Cars” and “Are ‘Friends’ Electric?” I was still trying to move forward, find new sounds. It was a reasonably bold stance I think, to not follow a safer, more formulaic path, as I suddenly had a lot to lose after the success of the year before.

The deluxe edition of Telekon will also feature early recordings of album tracks "Please Push No More," "Aircrash Bureau," and "I’m An Agent," plus a replica of the original 1980 Telekon 12-page tour booklet. Listen to "Like A B-Film" below.

Telekon (Deluxe Expanded Edition) is out 12/12 via Beggars Banquet. Pre-order it here.