Mk.gee & Matty Healy Join Dijon Onstage In LA

Right now, the consistently great R&B experimentalist Dijon is out on tour, and he performed his staggering new album Baby in full at the opening date in San Diego. On Wednesday, Dijon played the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and some friends came out to assist. Dijon is a prolific collaborator, but Justins Bieber and Vernon did not make their way to the stage last night. Instead, Dijon sang a couple of tracks with his old buddy Mk.gee.

Mk.gee basically made his name as Dijon's guitarist and collaborator, and he came out at last night's show to help perform the Baby track "Higher!" and "Big Mike's," from Dijon's previously album Absolutely. Also, the 1975's Matty Healy was up there hanging out onstage during "Higher!" for some reason. The first time that the fan-footage camera caught Healy, it looked like he was messing with the soundboard? Possibly contributing in some way? But then the camera panned back to him, and he just had his hands on his head like "whaaaat?" Watch it happen below.

Dijon also performed his Absolutely track "Annie," possibly for the first time.