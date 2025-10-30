Billie Eilish Told WSJ Awards Attendees To “Give Your Money Away, Shorties” (Mark Zuckerberg Did Not Clap)

Did you know that the Wall Street Journal holds an annual awards show? It does. The newspaper's Innovator Awards have been happening since 2012. Per the newspaper itself, this particular awards gala "encapsulates everything readers have come to expect from the award-winning magazine: a gathering of ambitious, forward-looking minds whose originality has led to meaningful change and offers inspiration to others." This year's award show went down Wednesday night at New York's Museum Of Modern Art, and it recognized innovators like Hailey Bieber, Spike Lee, Ben Stiller, George Lucas, and Billie Eilish. As she accepted her all-important Innovator Award, Eilish had some words for the billionaires in the room.

Shortly before she accepted her award from Stephen Colbert, the talk-show host told the crowd that Eilish has donated $11.5 million from her recent tour. As People reports, Colbert said that Eilish's money is going "to support organizations, projects, and voices dedicated to food equity, climate justice, reducing carbon pollution, and combating the climate crisis." That is a very significant chunk of change, even for a big pop star like her. As she accepted her award, Eilish had this to say:

We’re in a time right now where the world is really, really bad and really dark and people need empathy and help more than, kind of, ever, especially in our country. I’d say if you have money, it would be great to use it for good things, maybe give it to some people that need it... Love you all, but there’s a few people in here that have a lot more money than me. If you're a billionaire, why are you a billionaire? No hate, but yeah. Give your money away, shorties. Love you guys. Thank you so much.

She's not exactly storming the Bastille, but that's something.

One such billionaire in attendance was Mark Zuckerberg, currently the third-richest human being on the planet. The Zuck was in attendance because his wife, Dr. Priscilla Chan, was getting an award for "philanthropy in science." A source tells people that Zuckerberg did not clap after Eilish told the shorties to give their money away. Google tells me that the 5'7" Zuckerberg is actually four inches taller than Eilish, but he nevertheless remains a shorty, both physically and spiritually.