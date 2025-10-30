Skip to Content
News

Twenty One Pilots To Perform “Seven Nation Army” At Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony

By Chris DeVille

2:20 PM EDT on October 30, 2025

Fabien Kruszelnicki

The White Stripes are among the inductees in this year's Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame class, and Twenty One Pilots are among the names who'll participate in the induction ceremony. We now know the Pilots will be there in honor of the Stripes: Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun will cover the immortal "Seven Nation Army" in honor of Jack and Meg White at the event.

On a purely stylistic level, the White Stripes and Twenty One Pilots seem to go together about as well as analog and digital, but the pairing makes some kind of sense: Both bands are Midwestern duos with a charismatic frontman and a mostly quiet drummer, both are encircled by lore, and both are among the most popular and influential rock bands of their respective generations. The Pilots put on a hell of a live show, too, so I wouldn't be surprised if this performance rips.

The induction ceremony is going down 11/8 at 8 p.m. ET at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles. It will stream live on Disney+. A condensed special will air New Year's Day on ABC and hit Hulu the following day.

