Make Time For Making Time

Philadelphia is not widely considered a hotbed for dance culture — it is better associated with punky, DIY grit. One key exception is Making Time, a lifeline for adventurous showgoers in the City of Brotherly Love. Founder David Pianka (AKA DJ Dave P.) was employed at a coffee shop in the 1990s, which put him in the orbit of local bands. For his first foray into music, he invited them to play a party. "Each floor had a different genre," he remembers. "It was a one-off that we were going to do with our friends. It wasn't meant to be a party for 25 years." Named after a song by the Creation, the series endured. By the time the Strokes played in 2001, Making Time was a precocious institution.

Making Time has flourished well beyond its modest roots, becoming a three-day event in its fifth incarnation at haunted Fort Mifflin. I attended for the second time in September, following a rain-soaked introduction in 2023. The lineup spans electronic, ambient, and indie rock — performances hosted in historic spaces including artillery bunkers and secluded groves. Pianka's vision is uniquely close to my heart. Having grown up a Revolutionary War reenactor in Virginia, I bring that nerdiness to raving as an adult. Fulfilling Pianka's "transcendental plan," Making Time operates at the level of Dekmantel or Draaimolen while staying earnest and unpretentious.

Pianka approaches scheduling as a DJ set, escalating from amorphous experimentation to downtempo to straight-ahead bangers. "This festival allowed me to revisit the past of Making Time and incorporate more guitar and experimental music," he muses. "It allowed me to diversify the bookings. I was starting to feel stifled by parties with three or four people. People don't necessarily want to hear Malibu at 4 a.m. It doesn't allow me to book according to my interests, which is what I do — I book what I like." Pianka maintains a long note on his phone, updated with gems discovered on Bandcamp, Boomkat, and NTS. 2025 highlights ranged from Ghost Dubs' North American debut to Olof Dreijer's bleepy aural patchwork to Suzanne Kraft commemorating the daylit album Talk From Home.

There is a cyclical quality to Making Time, the sonics in constant motion. "You can experience music walking from one stage to another or when you're getting a beer," Pianka says. "It's all-encompassing and infinite." Gloopy visuals from Klip Collective and a tucked-away gong room further the immersion. I embraced a sampling platter mentality as I wandered between Making Time's six zones, shuffling beneath a Pringle-yellow tent one moment and crouched within an earthen wall the next. My brain was euphoric, rapidly absorbing avant-folk from Tara Clerkin Trio, Donato Dozzy's meditative insistence, and jacked-up UKG by Interplanetary Criminal. This was my first ever festival solitary and sober from beginning to end, yet I was never out of place or antsy.

Though the 18th century site is distanced from urban bustle, Philadelphia is a main character. The humane cost of living has allowed Pianka to grow a practice without survival hustle. Unlike outdoorsy East Coast peers, Making Time offers cosmopolitan amenities — from a natural wine cave to bug spray. The Lot Radio and Resident Advisor promoted stages. Food carts acknowledged Pennsylvania's thriving culinary world. Pianka avoids radius clauses, encouraging gigging around Making Time; he even spearheaded a nationwide tour for Aya to offset the price of a visa.

As someone staring down 30, dreaming of catching Ben UFO without crashing in a sleeping bag, Making Time provides a compromise. While I waited for my bus to Brooklyn on Sunday night, a crew of black-clad strangers materialized. We were all in a post-transcendental state, and settled into a warm conversation about standout sets and the ones we regretted missing. Even once speakers fall silent, Pianka's exuberance keeps Making Time masterful.

PEAK TIME

10 Mike Schommer - "Moon Serpent" Launched in early 2000s Denmark by Kenneth Christiansen, Echocord is a frosty techno cornerstone. Deepchord co-founder Mike Schommer's first EP for the label, Heirloom Signal, is mesmerizing. On "Moon Serpent," dub chords stab over a gritty beat. Schommer typically leans into sterility, but "Moon Serpent" strikes the balance of functional and fathomless.

09 Silvestre - "Two Ghosts At A Party" From his monk haircut to druggy lyrics, Lisbon's Silvestre flaunts impishness. His new full-length, Fantasma, is issued by Sweden's glittery Studio Barnhus. Stormy and cynical, it opens with a hazy Kylie Minogue interpolation. "Two Ghosts At A Party" is wubby and skittering, rubber band low end pummelling sharp hi-hats. For all Fantasma’s goofiness, Silvestre is no joke.

08 Quince & Sayne - "Klönneplein 1" Something Happening Somewhere is a foundational presence in the Netherlands. Work — a partnership between founder Nuno Dos Santos (operating here as Sayne) and Delsin veteran Quince — arrives via the sub-imprint Nowhere. "Klönneplein 1" is named for an Amsterdam square, built on biting chords and a thumping kick. It devours itself in ouroboros fashion.

07 jp - "perf" Australia's Theory Therapy dabbles in wooziness a la DJ Birdbath and Other Joe. The label's latest, from J.P. Wright, is cosmic, albeit structured. The Brooklyn-based Floridian came up in the trio ahem, and we're here all the time nods to those psychedelic origins. Hardware jam "perf" centers on sugary bells, sharp hi-hats, and sensual breathing. Wright has cited IDM as a key influence, and "perf" harkens Aphex Twin at his prettiest.

06 Dario Zenker - "BMW SP30" As a driving force behind Munich's Ilian Tape, Dario Zenker moulds the contemporary bass landscape. His new EP, Configuration Support, zeroes in on wonky frequencies. "BMW SP30" finds bright pads smeared over footwork drums. It is skunky and stern.

05 Nick León - "Millenium Freak (Minor Science Remix)" (Feat. Esty & Mediopicky) Nick León's June full-length, A Tropical Entropy, paints an anxious picture of Miami. On a remix EP for Colombian powerhouse TraTraTrax, CCL, Roza Terenzi, Loraine James, and others meld reggaeton into new forms. On the imagination of "Millenium Freak," Berlin-based Brit Angus Finlayson (aka Minor Science) pushes into trance. Air raid leads streak across starry arpeggiations. It is the surprisingly direct outcome of a restless pairing.

04 Jasmín - "Bite The Hand" For its 50th release, Bite The Hand That Feeds You, Hessle Audio welcomes Jasmín to the fold. The Amsterdam artist's debut EP is right at home on the UK label, catering to Ben UFO, Pearson Sound, and Pangaea's affinity for broken pulse. On "Bite The Hand," stuttering blasts and a menacing yowl dominate the arrangement. The magic lies in lithe bongos and shakers, which grant an enchanting springiness.

03 Call Super - "Mothertime" London's Joseph Seaton infuses crunch with intricacy. Their new gatefold mix CD for Dekmantel, A Rhythm Protects One, comprises 12 loping tracks, finding the ex-Berliner disguised beneath bizarre monikers. Call Super's "Mothertime" is taut and feisty, distorted thwacks attacking a 2-step shuffle and spacey chords. It concludes the hour-long journey in an elven realm.

02 Blawan - "WTF" Jamie Roberts' Blawan project emerged in the 2010s, rolling out acrid EPs on fledgling versions of Hessle Audio and R&S Records. Now a staple of the XL Recordings roster, the English producer and Voam co-founder welds industrial-grade techno. His second full-length, SickElixir, is shaped by addiction, loss, and teenage memories on a maggot farm. Straying from his EuroRack flow, the album was conceived on a laptop between European cities. "WTF" embodies the bleakness, guttural intonations smashed into rhythmic murk. It seems rendered from blood and dirt.

01 DJ Swisha - "MAIN CHARACTER" Though FIRST HAND SMOKE is DJ Swisha's official debut, the Juke Bounce Werk affiliate is a linchpin of the international circuit. He rose in 2010s New York City, whipping up Jersey club edits at a steady clip. On "MAIN CHARACTER," melodic hand percussion outlines a mid-tempo break and acidic 303. It conjures a jagged, celestial atmosphere.

THE AFTERS