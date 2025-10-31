Katie & Allison Crutchfield, MJ Lenderman, & Brad Cook Are Snocaps — Hear Their Surprise Debut Album

We knew something was afoot, we just didn't know we'd be getting so much of it so quickly.

Katie and Allison Crutchfield, the twin sisters and former P.S. Eliot bandmates who went onto indie rock renown with their bands Waxahatchee and Swearin' in the 2010s, have been teasing new collaborative music lately. From the looks of their social posts, the project involved MJ Lenderman, who played on the latest Waxahatchee album, and Brad Cook, Waxahatchee's main producer of late. ANTI- Records — the label where Allison Crutchfield works as an A&R, which puts out Waxahatchee and Lenderman's records — was commenting up a storm on the various participants' Instagram posts. And yeah, as we all assumed, this crew got together and made an album for ANTI-.

That album, surprisingly, is out now — a proper post-Beyoncé full-length surprise drop. They're using the band name Snocaps, and the record is self-titled. It's billed as a collaboration between the Crutchfield sisters, backed by Lenderman and Cook. Some live shows are planned for the end of this year before Snocaps "goes on ice" indefinitely. (See what they did there?) And there's one more important bit of information to share: If you've been missing Katie Crutchfield in indie rock mode during Waxahatchee's prestige Americana era, this may be the album for you.

Stream Snocaps in full below.

Snocaps is out now via ANTI-. We'll be on the lookout for those live dates…