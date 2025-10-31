Skip to Content
Stereogum home
Stereogum home
Log In
New Music

Katie & Allison Crutchfield, MJ Lenderman, & Brad Cook Are Snocaps — Hear Their Surprise Debut Album

By Chris DeVille

12:00 AM EDT on October 31, 2025

We knew something was afoot, we just didn't know we'd be getting so much of it so quickly.

Katie and Allison Crutchfield, the twin sisters and former P.S. Eliot bandmates who went onto indie rock renown with their bands Waxahatchee and Swearin' in the 2010s, have been teasing new collaborative music lately. From the looks of their social posts, the project involved MJ Lenderman, who played on the latest Waxahatchee album, and Brad Cook, Waxahatchee's main producer of late. ANTI- Records — the label where Allison Crutchfield works as an A&R, which puts out Waxahatchee and Lenderman's records — was commenting up a storm on the various participants' Instagram posts. And yeah, as we all assumed, this crew got together and made an album for ANTI-.

That album, surprisingly, is out now — a proper post-Beyoncé full-length surprise drop. They're using the band name Snocaps, and the record is self-titled. It's billed as a collaboration between the Crutchfield sisters, backed by Lenderman and Cook. Some live shows are planned for the end of this year before Snocaps "goes on ice" indefinitely. (See what they did there?) And there's one more important bit of information to share: If you've been missing Katie Crutchfield in indie rock mode during Waxahatchee's prestige Americana era, this may be the album for you.

Stream Snocaps in full below.

Snocaps is out now via ANTI-. We'll be on the lookout for those live dates…

Chris Black

Read More:

GET THE STEREOGUM DIGEST

The week's most important music stories and least important music memes.

More from New Music

Explore New Music
New Music

EsDeeKid Plays First US Show, Drops New Single “Omens”

February 5, 2026
New Music

The Black Keys Announce New Covers Album Peaches!: Hear “You Got To Lose”

February 5, 2026
New Music

Ransom, Boldy James, & Nicholas Craven Announce New Project Salvation For The Wicked: Hear “Offerings”

February 5, 2026
New Music

Tom Rowlands (The Chemical Brothers) & AURORA Announce Debut Album As TOMORA Come Closer: Hear The Title Track

February 5, 2026
New Music

Kathryn Mohr Announces New Album Carve: Hear “Property”

February 5, 2026
New Music

Iron & Wine – “Roses”

February 5, 2026